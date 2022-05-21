Ctg businessman tries to flee without repaying Tk100cr loans

Omar Faruque
21 May, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 10:28 pm

Md Jahangir Alam, a businessman from Chattogram, was arrested by immigration police from the Shah Amanat International Airport on Friday after he tried to flee the country without repaying around Tk100 crore in loans. 

His attempt to escape was foiled and he was handed over to a local police station.

Jahangir, managing director of Super Property Development, was earlier issued warrants in 11 out of 13 cases filed against him by three banks.

He owes a total of Tk100 crore to different banks and many businessmen of the area – Tk50 crore to Hathazari branch of Al Arafah Islami Bank, Tk6 crore to National Bank and Tk7.5 crore to Social Islami Bank.

Hathazari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Rafikul Islam said, "Immigration police at Chattogram airport on Friday detained Jahangir Alam and handed him over to us.

"On Saturday, we sent him to court over multiple cases filed against him by various banks. However, the court granted bail to him after hearing a bail petition," he added.

According to the banks, businessman Jahangir has been doing business in various sectors including housing and auto bricks for a long time. He took loans from different banks at different times to do real estate and auto bricks business. But without repaying the bank loans, he bought land and led a luxurious life.

Due to nonpayment of bank loans for a long time, the three banks filed 13 cases under Artha Rin Adalat Ain and Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act. 

He also sold shops and flats in his newly constructed market in the Hathazari area, but many buyers accused Jahangir of embezzling money without handing over the flats and shops.

Al Arafah Islami Bank's Hathazari branch manager Md Salamat Ullah said, "Diamond Super Auto Brick, Super City and Kashem Trading owed Tk50 crore to us. For nonpayment of loan money for a long time, we filed eight cases against owner Md Jahangir under the NI act. He was warranted in the cases.

"We informed the immigration police about the cases against him so he is not able to flee the country. In this context, the immigration police detained the businessman."

National Bank Hathazari Branch Manager Sheikh Mohammad Firozur Rahman said Jahangir Alam took a loan from the bank in the name of Kashem Trading. Although he took the money for doing business, he mainly bought land with it. So, the bank filed cases against him under the NI Act.

