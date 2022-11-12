Credit card scammers of Faridpur's Bhanga!

Crime

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 04:18 pm

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has tracked down a group of cyber scammers based in Faridpur's Bhanga who mainly target people having credit and debit cards.

This year, the Cyber and Special Crime division of DB received at least three such cases where scammers swindled a hefty amount, said a DB official.

One of the victims of the gang, Md Jahidur Rahman Akanda filed a case with the Tejgaon Police Station on 13 February where he mentioned that one of the scammers called him introducing him as a call centre representative of his credit card provider, Langka Bangla Limited. 

He asked Jahidur to provide some information required for upgrading or updating the password of the credit card. He also asked for the CVV number written on the back of a card. 

"After I gave him the password and CVV code, Tk2,10,000 was withdrawn from my card within around seven minutes. In each of the seven transactions he made, he transferred Tk30,000 to other accounts," said the case statement.

In another case filed with the Ramna Police Station, another victim Md Hasanuzzaman mentioned that a scammer posing as a customer care operator called him and conned him.

"The scammer swindled Tk30,000 from my credit card of a reputed private bank," he wrote in the case.

An official from the DB said that Md Rezaul Matubbar, chairman of Kalamridha union parishad of Bhanga upazila of Faridpur, is allegedly patronising the scammers. With the direct help of his friend Didar Munshi, he masterminded forming the gang. Police have also found that there are around five cases, including drug and fraudulence-related ones, against the chairman.

The Cyber and Special Crime division's deputy commissioner Tareq Bin Rashid told The Business Standard that they already launched a drive to catch the scammers. 

"After scrutinising many complaints we got to know that some influential people from Bhanga upazila are involved in the gang. Once they are identified, we will arrest them," he added. 

The union parishad chairman declined to make any comment on the allegation.

