Cox's Bazar gang-rape: Another accused arrested  

04 January, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 09:35 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have arrested another accused in the case filed over the gang rape of a female tourist in Cox's Bazar.

Mehedi Hasan Babu, 25, son of Abul Kashem of Cox's Bazar, was arrested from the district's Ghonapara area at around 9pm on Monday night. 

Confirming the matter to The Business Standard Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, additional superintendent of Cox's Bazar tourist police, said that Babu is the second accused in the case.

"So far six people have been arrested in connection to this case," he added.

On the night of 22 December, a woman who claimed to be a tourist alleged that a miscreant named Ashik picked her up from the city and gang-raped her with his companions.

That night RAB conducted a raid and rescued the victim from Hotel Zia Guest Inn in Cox's Bazar.

RAB arrested hotel manager Chhotan on the basis of the complaint. 

The next day, the husband of the victim filed a case against seven people.

The case is being investigated by the rourist police.

