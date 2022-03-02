Covered van crushes CNG, kills 4 in Brahmanbaria

Crime

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 12:04 pm

Related News

Covered van crushes CNG, kills 4 in Brahmanbaria

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 12:04 pm
The crushed CNG
The crushed CNG

Total four passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed when a covered van rammed their vehicle in Bijaynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 7am on Wednesday (2 March), confirmed Brahmanbaria Khatihata highway police station OC Md Shahjalal Alam to The Business Standard.

The deceased are – Morsheda Begum, 50, Dudu Mia, 62, Farid Mia, 42, and Hosne Ara Khatun, 48.

The OC said, "A covered van owned by Pran-RFL Group, heading towards Sylhet this morning, crushed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction."

"Morsheda Begum and Dudu Mia died on the spot. Three others injured were sent to the Brahmanbaria General Hospital for treatment.

"Of them, doctors declared Hosne Ara Khatun dead upon arrival. Meanwhile, Farid Mia was referred to Dhaka. He later died on the road," he added.

OC Md Shahjalal Alam said, "The covered van, responsible for the accident, has been seized. However, the driver managed to flee. Efforts are underway to catch him."

 

Top News

Brahmanbaria / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

2h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

15h | Videos
SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

SAG win gives ‘CODA’ an oscar boost for best picture

15h | Videos
World leaders in proxy war

World leaders in proxy war

16h | Videos
Speed of animals Vs supercars

Speed of animals Vs supercars

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy