Covered van crushes CNG, kills 4 in Brahmanbaria

Total four passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed when a covered van rammed their vehicle in Bijaynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at around 7am on Wednesday (2 March), confirmed Brahmanbaria Khatihata highway police station OC Md Shahjalal Alam to The Business Standard.

The deceased are – Morsheda Begum, 50, Dudu Mia, 62, Farid Mia, 42, and Hosne Ara Khatun, 48.

The OC said, "A covered van owned by Pran-RFL Group, heading towards Sylhet this morning, crushed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction."

"Morsheda Begum and Dudu Mia died on the spot. Three others injured were sent to the Brahmanbaria General Hospital for treatment.

"Of them, doctors declared Hosne Ara Khatun dead upon arrival. Meanwhile, Farid Mia was referred to Dhaka. He later died on the road," he added.

OC Md Shahjalal Alam said, "The covered van, responsible for the accident, has been seized. However, the driver managed to flee. Efforts are underway to catch him."