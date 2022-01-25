Court bars businessman from leaving country 2.5 years after he fled

The Orthoreen Adalat in Chattogram in a ruling barred a businessman from leaving the country after he had fled two and a half years ago.

The ruling was issued against Mohammad Ali, the proprietor of Imam Group, in a loan default case involving Tk61 crore.

Justice Mujahidur Rahman of Chattogram Orthoreen Adalat issued the ruling in response to an appeal by the Agrabad branch of IFIC Bank.

The Orthoreen Adalat also ordered the family members of Mohammad Ali not to leave the country.

The IFIC Bank authorities filed the case on 23 March 2012.

People close to Mohammad Ali said the accused had fled the country in mid-2019 and started living in the UAE.

The loans defaulted by Mohammad Ali from 15 banks and other financial institutions amounted to Tk793 crore.

As many as 60 cases have been filed against Imam Group so far on grounds of cheque dishonour and loan collection. Of these, warrants for his arrest were issued in 55 cases while Ali was given two years' jail term in a cheque dishonour case.

Mohammad Ali took all these loans between 2000 and 2005. Banks and other financial institutions started filing cases in 2012-13 as he did not repay any of the loans.