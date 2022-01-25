Court bars businessman from leaving country 2.5 years after he fled

Crime

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 10:55 pm

Related News

Court bars businessman from leaving country 2.5 years after he fled

The loans defaulted by Mohammad Ali from 15 banks and other financial institutions amounted to Tk793 crore

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 10:55 pm
Representational picture. Photo: Pixabay
Representational picture. Photo: Pixabay

The Orthoreen Adalat in Chattogram in a ruling barred a businessman from leaving the country after he had fled two and a half years ago.

The ruling was issued against Mohammad Ali, the proprietor of Imam Group, in a loan default case involving Tk61 crore.

Justice Mujahidur Rahman of Chattogram Orthoreen Adalat issued the ruling in response to an appeal by the Agrabad branch of IFIC Bank.

The Orthoreen Adalat also ordered the family members of Mohammad Ali not to leave the country. 

The IFIC Bank authorities filed the case on 23 March 2012. 

People close to Mohammad Ali said the accused had fled the country in mid-2019 and started living in the UAE. 

The loans defaulted by Mohammad Ali from 15 banks and other financial institutions amounted to Tk793 crore.

As many as 60 cases have been filed against Imam Group so far on grounds of cheque dishonour and loan collection. Of these, warrants for his arrest were issued in 55 cases while Ali was given two years' jail term in a cheque dishonour case.

Mohammad Ali took all these loans between 2000 and 2005. Banks and other financial institutions started filing cases in 2012-13 as he did not repay any of the loans.

Top News

court / Chittagong / Imam Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

13h | Interviews
Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

1d | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

1d | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

6h | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

6h | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 2

11h | Videos
Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

Rare 555.55-carat black diamond heads to auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure