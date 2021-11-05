Couple’s hanging body found in Habiganj

Crime

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 02:19 pm

Related News

Couple’s hanging body found in Habiganj

The deceased were identified as - rickshaw puller Abdur Rouf, 30 and his wife Aleya Akhter, 26, a returnee from Saudi Arabia

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 02:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police recovered the hanging body of a husband and wife from a house at Narpati village in Habiganj's Chunarughat upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as - rickshaw puller Abdur Rouf, 30 and his wife Aleya Akhter, 26, a returnee from Saudi Arabia.

Chunarughat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Champak Dham said the couple's two sons - Raihan, 10 and Farhad, 5 woke up in the morning and saw their parents' bodies hanging with their mother's scarf.

After hearing the children's cries, neighbors rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Later, police recovered the bodies from the spot and sent those to Habiganj Hospital morgue for autopsy.

 "The bodies were recovered. We can't be sure at this point whether the incident was a suicide or a murder without a postmortem," OC (Investigation) Champak Dham said.

Meanwhile, Rouf's mother Monowara Begum has claimed that her son and daughter-in-law were murdered.

Bangladesh / Top News

Habiganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

19h | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

19h | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

19h | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends