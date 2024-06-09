Couple sold their twins for Tk3 lakh. Then the wife framed her husband of human trafficking 

On 8 June, the PBI rescued the twins, a boy named Rayan from Rajnagar union of Rangunia upazila and a girl named Fahmida from the Oxyzen area of Chattogram. Photo: Collected

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested a couple for their involvement in selling their twin babies off for Tk3 lakh in Chattogram.

Yesterday, the PBI rescued the twins, a boy named Rayan from Rajnagar union of Rangunia upazila and a girl named Fahmida from the Oxyzen area of Chattogram, PBI's Chattogram Metro Unit's Superintendent of Police Naima Sultana said at a press conference today.

A couple from Chattogram, Munni Aktar and Habibur Rahman, sold their newborn twins recently.

The story came to light when Munni filed a case against her husband and two doctors, accusing them of human trafficking.

At the press conference today, the PBI official Naima Sultana said, "After the PBI was directed by a Chattogram court to investigate the case, their findings revealed that Munni and her husband had both consensually sold the twins.

Munni Aktar, hailing from Chattogram, met her husband Habibur Rahman four years ago. The couple got married and Munni gave birth to twins at Poly Hospital on 3 January this year.

After the birth, the couple, through a mediator named Rasheda Begum, sold the twins for Tk3 lakh.

Munni, however, hid the true amount from her husband, claiming that the twins were sold for Tk1.5 lakh.

Months later, when Habibur discovered the truth, he forcibly took Tk1.5 lakh from Munni and allegedly assaulted her. This led to Munni filing a case against her husband and two doctors at the Anti-Human Trafficking Offence Tribunal in Chattogram.

The PBI official said the case was filed with false information to frame Habibur in a dispute over money.

Naima Sultana said, "Rasheda Begum, previously arrested for similar crimes, mediated the sale. She arranged for the babies to be adopted by families who could not have children of their own. Rasheda received Tk1 lakh for her role in the transaction. Munni hid the actual amount of money she got from the sale from Habibur, leading to the subsequent money dispute."

"Munni had sold the twins with her husband's consent. The adoptions were illegal, and Munni filed the false case to frame her husband. The PBI has reported their findings to the court and rescued the children," the PBI official added.