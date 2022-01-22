Cops bust ring involved in leaking exam papers for govt jobs, arrest 10 

Crime

TBS Report
22 January, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 03:46 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 10 people, including a female upazila vice chairman, for their alleged involvement in leaking question papers of competitive examinations for government jobs.

They were arrested during special drives conducted at the capital's Mirpur, Kakrail, and Tejgaon industrial areas on Friday, confirmed a DMP press release.

According to the police the ring also provided solvers who would appear in place of the concerned candidates in various recruitment exams in exchange for money.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The arrestees are – Noman Siddiki, Mahmudul Hasan Azad, Al Amin Rony, Nahid Hasan, Shaid Ullah, Tanir Ahmed, Mahbuba Nasrin Rupa, vice chairman of Dhupchanchia upazila of Bogura, Raju Ahmed, Hasinul Hasan and Rakibul Hasan.

Of them, Azad, Nahid and Al Amin were arrested thrice before – back in 2013, 2016 and 2019 – for the same crimes.

Total 10 smartphones, six feature phones, six in-ear audio devices, six bank cheques, seven non judicial stamps, 18 admit cards, three sets of question papers, and a number of sims, credit and debit cards were seized from their possession.

The arrestees, during primary interrogation, have confessed to their crimes and said that they had earned huge money by leaking question papers of different recruitment tests for government service.

Necessary legal steps will be taken against them upon further investigation, the release added.

