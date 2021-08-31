SI arrested in capital on rape charges

A Sub-inspector (SI) of Bangladesh Police has been arrested on allegations of raping a young girl, promising to resolve a dispute she had with one of her friends.

The 20-year-old girl filed a rape case on Tuesday with Gulshan Police Station against SI Khairul Alam, who was posted at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in the capital, said Gulshan Division Police Deputy Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman.

According to the case statement, the girl met SI Khairul when she went to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station a month ago to file a complaint against one of her friends.

Later, Khairul called the girl over the phone and said he would resolve the dispute. The girl refused to meet him saying that she would solve the problem mutually with her friend.

However, SI Khairul approached the girl on Monday morning in the Panthapath area and asked her to ride pillion on his motorbike to go and resolve the dispute. Khairul purportedly then took her to a house in Niketon of Gulshan and raped her, the girl said in registering her complaint.

According to the girl, Khairul later dropped the girl in front of her office in Panthapath, following the purported rape.

Gulshan Police Deputy Commisssioner Asaduzzaman said they had arrested the SI and produced him in court seeking a remand and the court sent SI Khairul to jail forthright.

It is noteworthy that recently there have been allegations of sexual harassment against some police officers.

On 12 August, for example, Superintendent of Police Moktar Hossain, of the Police Bureau of Investigation, faced charges of raping his junior female inspector when they were on United Nation peacekeeping mission in Sudan in 2019.