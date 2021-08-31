SI arrested in capital on rape charges

Crime

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 10:11 pm

Related News

SI arrested in capital on rape charges

The girl met SI Khairul when she went to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station a month ago to file a complaint against one of her friends

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 10:11 pm
SI arrested in capital on rape charges

A Sub-inspector (SI) of Bangladesh Police has been arrested on allegations of raping a young girl, promising to resolve a dispute she had with one of her friends.

The 20-year-old girl filed a rape case on Tuesday with Gulshan Police Station against SI Khairul Alam, who was posted at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in the capital, said Gulshan Division Police Deputy Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman.

According to the case statement, the girl met SI Khairul when she went to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station a month ago to file a complaint against one of her friends.

Later, Khairul called the girl over the phone and said he would resolve the dispute. The girl refused to meet him saying that she would solve the problem mutually with her friend.

However, SI Khairul approached the girl on Monday morning in the Panthapath area and asked her to ride pillion on his motorbike to go and resolve the dispute. Khairul purportedly then took her to a house in Niketon of Gulshan and raped her, the girl said in registering her complaint.

According to the girl, Khairul later dropped the girl in front of her office in Panthapath, following the purported rape.

Gulshan Police Deputy Commisssioner Asaduzzaman said they had arrested the SI and produced him in court seeking a remand and the court sent SI Khairul to jail forthright.

It is noteworthy that recently there have been allegations of sexual harassment against some police officers.

On 12 August, for example, Superintendent of Police Moktar Hossain, of the Police Bureau of Investigation, faced charges of raping his junior female inspector when they were on United Nation peacekeeping mission in Sudan in 2019.

Bangladesh / Top News

cop arrested for rape / Sub-inspector Khairul Alam / Violance against women and children / SI held for rape

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1d | Videos
TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1d | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1d | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy