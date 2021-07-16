Convicted JMB member executed at Kashimpur jail

A JMB member named Asaduzzaman Panir has been executed at Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur at 11:01 pm on Thursday.

The deceased was Asaduzzaman Panir, son of Fazlul Haque Chowdhury of Kanaikar village under Mymensingh district, said jail authorities.

Prison authorities said, "on the morning of December 8, 2005, some member of JMB militant group carried out a suicide bombing in front of the Netrokona district parliament office of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigosthi . Former Netrokona Udichi joint secretary Khwaja Haider Hossain, organizing secretary Sudipta Pal, motorcycle mechanic Yadav Das, police officer's wife Rani Akter, fishmonger Aftab Uddin, worker Raich Mia, beggar Joynal, suicide bomber Al Baki Md. Eight including Kafi were killed and more than 50 people were injured in this incident".

Police filed two separate cases under the Speedy Trial Tribunal and the Explosives Act.

The High Court sentenced JMB commander Salauddin alias Salehin and member Asaduzzaman to death penalty.

Giasuddin, jail superintendent of the High Security Prison, said, "on Thursday at 11:01 pm Asaduzzaman Paneer, a JMB member imprisoned in the High Security Jail, was executed at the direction of the court".

The executioner Shahjahan confirmed Asaduzzaman's death by hanging him.

Dr. Ashif Rahman Evan, representative of the district administration and representative of the Civil Surgeon's Office was present at the time.

