Constable Kawsar suffers from mental illness, was treated at Pabna Mental Hospital thrice, says wife

Constable Kawsar Ali being taken to court on 9 June in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

Constable Kawsar Ali, who reportedly shot his colleague Md Monirul to death in the Gulshan diplomatic area on Saturday night, suffers from mental illness and was treated at the Pabna Mental Hospital at least three times, according to his wife Nilufa Yeasmin.

"He suffered from psychological problems when he was stationed in Rangamati. He was later treated at the Pabna Mental Hospital at least three times in different periods. He used to take medications regularly. He has a prescription too," Nilufa told The Business Standard today (9 June).

Kawsar has been placed on a 7-day remand for killing constable Monirul - both of whom were on-duty in the Baridhara diplomatic zone in front of the Palestine Embassy in Dhaka.

Nilufa said there weren't any problems in their family life.

"He talked to his parents at around 8:00pm on Saturday. Before that, he talked to me in the afternoon. At the time, he said he had applied for leave during Eid-ul-Adha on 4 June. Said he will come home on Eid," she said.

Soon after the incident was reported, Gulshan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mazharul Islam told The Business Standard that both policemen were on security duty during the incident.

"One of our constables, who was mentally stressed, shot another constable," he said last night.

According to Kawsar's wife, he was stressed about work. "I still can't believe he shot someone to death."

Nilufa said Kawsar had reduced communication recently. However, he had sent money for Eid shopping.

She also said they were financially solvent.

Son of freedom fighter Hayat Ali of Darerpara village at Daulatpur union in Kushtia, Kawsar is a father of two. He joined the police force in 2005. He married Nilufa in 2006.

Kawsar fired 38 rounds of bullet to kill fellow cop: Police report

Kawsar fired 38 rounds from two magazines with a submachine gun, killing his colleague Constable Md Monirul on the spot, according to the incident report of police.

When one magazine of Kawsar's weapon, a Taurus SMT submachine gun, emptied while firing, he loaded another magazine and continued firing, said Gulshan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mazharul Islam.

"He [Kawsar] had two magazines. Each magazine holds 30 rounds. After one magazine was exhausted, another magazine was loaded into the weapon and eight rounds were fired. Twenty-two rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the second magazine," the OC said.