Commuter train set ablaze in Tangail; 2 coaches damaged

A train was set abalze at Tangail railway station early on Thursday (16 November). Photo: TBS

A group of people set fire to a commuter train standing at Tangail railway station in the early hours of Thursday (16 November), resulting in significant damage to two coaches.

Though there are CCTV cameras at Gharinda railway station, the compartments engulfed in flames were outside the surveillance range, according to station sources.

Upon receiving the information at 3am, local firefighters swiftly arrived at the station and extinguished the fire.

"The commuter train, traveling from Tangail to Dhaka, had two compartments near the locomotive engulfed in flames." said Tangail Fire Service and Civil Defense Senior Station Officer Mohammad Idris.

Tangail Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Abu Salam Mia confirmed the incident, stating that investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators and their motive behind this.