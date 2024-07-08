College student murder: Case filed against classmate

A case has been filed against two persons in connection with the murder of Md Jubayer Hasan, a student of Dhaka Commerce College in the capital's Mirpur.

The victim's father, Abul Bashar, filed the case with Shah Ali Police Station against Jubayer's classmate Rajin Chowdhury and Rajin's father Iqbal Chowdhury yesterday (7 July), Shah Ali Police Station Sub-Inspector Manjurul Islam told The Business Standard.

An official of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), on condition of anonymity, said RAB has arrested accused Rajin Chowdhury.

Earlier on 6 July, police recovered the body of Jubayer from a building in the Rainkhola area of ​​Mirpur.

According to police sources, there was a dispute between Jubayer and Rajin over a girl. Police suspect that Jubayer was murdered because of the dispute.