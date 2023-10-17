Cohorts attack factory security to snatch away 2 'thieves'

Crime

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 10:23 am

Related News

Cohorts attack factory security to snatch away 2 'thieves'

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 10:23 am
A still from the CCTV footage capturing the moment on Monday (16 October) where a gang of assailants were seen attacking the security guard at the ABS cable factory in Cumilla BSCIC Industrial City to snatch away two individuals accused of theft. Photo: TBS
A still from the CCTV footage capturing the moment on Monday (16 October) where a gang of assailants were seen attacking the security guard at the ABS cable factory in Cumilla BSCIC Industrial City to snatch away two individuals accused of theft. Photo: TBS

Two individuals accused of theft in Cumilla were snatched away from the custody of factory security who caught them on Monday (16 October), leaving one of the security guards severely injured.

The incident unfolded on the premises of the ABS cable factory in Cumilla BSCIC Industrial City.

According to eyewitness accounts and verified CCTV footage, the two alleged thieves were apprehended while stealing goods from the old building of Skylab Pharmaceuticals, founded by the late Alhaj Nurul Haque, situated within the industrial city.

As they were being interrogated within the main compound of ABS Cable, owned by the same company, a group of 10-12 individuals, armed with machetes, launched a brazen attack on the factory security. The assailants brutally hacked the security guard, identified as Abu Bakr, and successfully abducted the two accused thieves from confinement.

In a rampage before their departure, the perpetrators vandalised property by breaking window glass, damaging the gate, and destroying a CCTV camera belonging to the ABS cable factory.

Atiqul Islam, a consultant for ABS Cable Company, confirmed the incident and revealed that thefts had been plaguing the Skylab factory for an extended period.

"Two youths were nabbed during a theft on Monday. Shockingly, within half an hour of their detainment, a group of miscreants attacked and forcibly took them away. Our security guard, Abu Bakr, was hacked and seriously injured during the assault. We are currently preparing to take legal action," he stated.

After conducting an initial inspection of the area, Cumilla Kandirpar police outpost Deputy Inspector Md Masud said, "The injured person has been rescued and promptly sent to the hospital."

Bangladesh / Top News

Cumilla / BSCIC industrial city / theft

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

5h | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

8h | Habitat
Fish prices have increased sharply in local bazaars for the last several months. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Inside the 'fiery' fish market

11h | Panorama
'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

6h | TBS World
Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

9h | TBS World
The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

23h | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1d | TBS World