Cockroaches in fridge: FARS Hotel & Resorts fined Tk3 lakh

FARS Hotel & Resorts has been fined Tk3 lakh for the presence of cockroaches in the fridge and for refrigerating a large quantity of cooked and raw food without proper labeling.

A team from the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, led by Executive Magistrate Md Akteruzzaman, issued the fine after raiding the restaurant in the capital's Bijoynagar area on Tuesday.

The mobile court collected the fine imposed under the Safe Food Act of 2013 immediately.

BFSA Food Inspector Mahmudul Hasan Anchari and other support staff from the organisation were present during the operation.