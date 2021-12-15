Bangladesh Coast Guard seizes illegal consignment of Indian sarees, nabs 8

Crime

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 05:52 pm

Acting on a tip-off, a special drive was conducted by BCG Station Sangu at Chattogram outer anchor area on Tuesday

Bangladesh Coast Guard seizes illegal consignment of Indian sarees, nabs 8

The Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) on Tuesday (14 December) seized a massive number of Indian sarees that were brought into the country evading customs duty.

Eight people, including two Indian nationals, were arrested for their involvement in the incident. 

Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taki, media officer of Bangladesh Coast Guard Headquarters, disclosed the information on Wednesday afternoon.

Acting on a tip-off, a special drive was conducted by BCG Station Sangu at Chattogram outer anchor area on Tuesday 5 pm.

During the drive, BCG members found an engine-driven wooden boat to be suspicious and signaled it to stop. Sensing the presence of the Coast Guard, it quickly changed direction and began to flee. Ther BCG members chased and captured the boat.

Later, upon inspection, the coast guard officials recovered 7,878 Indian sarees and 880 lehengas from the boat that were brought escaping customs duty. 

The arrestees have been handed over to Patenga model station.

