CMCH morgue guard arrested on charge of necrophilia

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has arrested a guard of Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue on charges of necrophilia.

Mohammad Selim, 48, of Laksham upazila in Cumilla, was arrested Monday for his sexual act with dead bodies of a women and a child at the CMCH morgue.

CID Sub-Inspector Krishna Komol Bhowmik filed a case against Selim at Panchlaish Police Station under Section 377/109 of the Penal Code on the basis of specific evidence.

Md Shahnewaz Khaled, CID's senior superintendent of police in Chattogram, told The Business Standard that CID started an investigation after finding the same man's sperm in vaginal swabs collected during autopsies of the two female corpses kept in CMCH morgue in February and May last year.

"During primary interrogation, Selim confessed to having sex with two female corpses," he said.