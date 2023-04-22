Clash over Eid jamaat timing in Kishoreganj leaves 1 dead

A 45-year-old man was killed this morning in a clash between two groups over the timing of Eid-ul-Fitr jamat in Kishoreganj's Hossainpur.

More than 50 people were injured in the incident, which took place at the Bir Katihari village of Jinari union of the upazila at around 7:30am.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam of the same village.

According to local sources, two groups were formed in Bir Katihari village over the selection of UP members in the last Union Parishad election.

Though there was a mosque in the area, another group built another mosque. Since there is one space for Eid jamaat, both groups had to offer prayers there.

Earlier, the people of those groups decided to offer Eid prayers separately, at 8am and 9am. But at 7:30am today, there was an argument between the two sides, which later turned into a clash.

Nazrul Islam sustained serious injuries in the clash and was taken to Hossainpur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

Hossainpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Asaduzzaman Titu confirmed the incident.