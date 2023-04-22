Clash over Eid jamaat timing in Kishoreganj leaves 1 dead

Crime

UNB
22 April, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 04:15 pm

Related News

Clash over Eid jamaat timing in Kishoreganj leaves 1 dead

UNB
22 April, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 04:15 pm
Clash over Eid jamaat timing in Kishoreganj leaves 1 dead

A 45-year-old man was killed this morning in a clash between two groups over the timing of Eid-ul-Fitr jamat in Kishoreganj's Hossainpur.

More than 50 people were injured in the incident, which took place at the Bir Katihari village of Jinari union of the upazila at around 7:30am. 

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam of the same village.

According to local sources, two groups were formed in Bir Katihari village over the selection of UP members in the last Union Parishad election.

Though there was a mosque in the area, another group built another mosque. Since there is one space for Eid jamaat, both groups had to offer prayers there.

Earlier, the people of those groups decided to offer Eid prayers separately, at 8am and 9am. But at 7:30am today, there was an argument between the two sides, which later turned into a clash.

Nazrul Islam sustained serious injuries in the clash and was taken to Hossainpur Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

Hossainpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Asaduzzaman Titu confirmed the incident.

Top News

Kishoreganj / clash / Eid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

2h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

3h | Features
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

23h | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

1d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

1d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

21h | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts
Bangladesh

Bidyanondo catches flak over 'misleading' social media posts