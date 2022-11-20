Clash between police and yaba peddlers in Chattogram, one woman dead

Police have been attacked by miscreants while arresting a yaba pedler in Chattogram. During the clash, a woman named Najma Akhtar, 30, was killed.

The incident occurred at the port city's Kalurghat police output at around 8pm on Saturday (19 November).

"Two drug dealers named Hanif and Delwar along with 5,000 pieces of Yabas were arrested by Sub Inspector (SI) Roknuzzaman in charge of the Kalurghat outpost on Saturday night. At that time, some people of the third gender and associates of drug dealers attacked the police and snatched away the arrestees," said Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (North) Mokhleshur Rahman.

Hanif controls various criminal activities, including drugs, centered on the railway line in the city, the police official added.

"They blocked the road, threw bricks and jute at the police, and attacked the police outpost. The police then fired several rounds of blank bullets to disperse them. We have heard soem people were hit with bullets," he added.

Panchlaish Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Sadekur Rahman said, "A woman named Najma, who had a bullet wound was brought to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital at night. Later she was taken to a private hospital in the city. The doctor on duty at that hospital declared her dead. Currently, the body is in CMCH mortuary."