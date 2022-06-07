CIID seizes illegal casino items from Kamalapur container depot

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) officials have confiscated an imported shipment of banned casino equipment Inland Container Depot (ICD) Kamalapur

After being tipped off on the unloading of illegal casino items through Inland Container Depot (ICD) Kamalapur, the CIID locked the invoice of the shipment Sunday, said a press release.

Later, in a drive led by CIID Deputy Director Nazma Jebin, ICD detectives found 10 sets of automatic Mahjong machines imported by Oishi Traders Limited after examining the shipment Monday (6 June).

CIID is working on taking necessary legal actions under Customs Act 1969.

