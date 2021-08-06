CID takes control of case investigation against Pori Moni, Helena Jahangir, 2 models

Crime

TBS Report
06 August, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2021, 09:10 pm

Seven recent cases filed against two models, Dhallywood actress Pori Moni and expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir have been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of police.

CID will now investigate the cases filed against arrested model Faria Mahbub Piasha, Marium Akter Mou, actress Pori Moni, her associate and film producer Nazrul Islam Raj and Awami League leader Helena Jahangir, said CID's additional police superintendent for media Azad Rahman.

Most of the cases were being investigated by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Pori Moni and Raj were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion on Wednesday night in separate raids in the Banani area. The law enforcers seized a large quantity of illicit drugs and liquor while spotted a minibar at the flat of Pori Moni.

Later, two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed against them.

Meanwhile, DB arrested the two models on Sunday night and sued them under the Narcotics Control Act after raiding at their houses in Dhaka for their alleged involvement with a blackmailing gang.

Although the police said that the two models were facing allegations of blackmailing, no cases were filed on that charge. The police also could not show any specific allegations of blackmailing.

A case for possessing drugs was filed against Mou with Mohammadpur police station while Piasha faced three cases for the same offences filed with Gulshan, Bhatara and Khilkhet police station.

The duo are in police remand for the second phase.

In another instance, RAB arrested Helena Jahangir from her Gulshan apartment on 29 July. 

Later, RAB-4 officer Idris Ali filed the case with Pallabi police station under Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Act for operating Joyjatra Television without government approval and license and running its office illegally in Dhaka's Mirpur area.

The IPTV office was sealed off following a RAB raid.

