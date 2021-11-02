CID nabs Rajshahi contractor over missing health ministry files

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 09:50 am

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken a Rajshahi based contractor into custody for quizzing over the sensitive health ministry files that recently went missing.

Nasimul Islam Goni Toton was nabbed from his residence in the district's Veripara area following a drive around 10:30pm on Monday.

Later, CID brought him to its headquarters in Dhaka for interrogation, confirmed Rajshahi CID SP Abdul Jalil to The Business Standard.

"Toton hasn't been arrested but taken into custody for quizzing," the CID SP added. 

Earlier on Sunday, CID took six health ministry office assistants into custody for quizzing over the missing files. 

At least 17 files containing sensitive information mysteriously went missing from the ministry office in the Secretariat on 28 October.

The files – mostly purchase documents – were stored at the office of Medical Education and Family Welfare Division at the Secretariat.

The missing files include multiple documents related to purchases for Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College, Rajshahi Medical College and other medical colleges, vehicle allocation and purchase-related documents for training schools, data on cervical and breast cancer screening programme, documents on health directorate purchases, and project files under the Bureau of Health Education.

The incident came to the spotlight on Saturday, two days after a general diary (GD) was filed with Shahbagh police station over the incident.

The ministry has formed a three-member probe committee to look into the matter.

