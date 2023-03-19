CID launches inquiry into fugitive Arav’s wealth source

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police has started an official inquiry into the wealth sources and possible money laundering activities of fugitive Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan alias Hridoy, who is an accused in a special branch police inspector murder case.

The money laundering team of CID's Organised Crime Unit has already initiated an inquiry into Arav's wealth sources in Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), several high officials told The Business Standard. However, none of them agreed to be quoted as one of former police officials' names has already surfaced in the case.

They said that they are trying to find out the sources of hundreds of crores worth of Arav's jewelery business in Dubai, and through which means the money was siphoned off. Officials related to the inquiry said that it will not be too difficult to find out whether the source of his money in Dubai is legal or illegal. Because the source of money can be confirmed with the help of the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG).

However, it is a big challenge to know through whom the money has been smuggled and whose money is there, CID officials said.

The officials also said that the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) is an organisation of 41 countries in Asia and the Pacific region and 30 countries and organisations in the world. Bangladesh is a member of the organisation.

The main task of the APG is to work on the implementation of international standards for the prevention of money laundering and financing of terrorism in the countries of the region and to increase their efficiency.

Sources in CID's Financial Crime Unit said that they have initially started an inquiry into Arav, and money laundering will be formally dealt with soon after gathering some concrete evidence.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch chief Harun-or-Rashid said that they have already met the UAE ambassador in Dhaka and proposed the possible extradition of the alleged fugitive Rabiul Islam alias Arav.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan also said that Interpol's help has been sought to arrest the fugitive.

The minister, however, did not reply to the question as regards Arav having an Indian passport and under which law he will be brought back to Bangladesh.

