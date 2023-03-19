CID launches inquiry into fugitive Arav’s wealth source

Crime

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 10:09 pm

Related News

CID launches inquiry into fugitive Arav’s wealth source

TBS Report
19 March, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2023, 10:09 pm
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police has started an official inquiry into the wealth sources and possible money laundering activities of fugitive Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan alias Hridoy, who is an accused in a special branch police inspector murder case.

The money laundering team of CID's Organised Crime Unit has already initiated an inquiry into Arav's wealth sources in Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), several high officials told The Business Standard. However, none of them agreed to be quoted as one of former police officials' names has already surfaced in the case. 

They said that they are trying to find out the sources of hundreds of crores worth of Arav's jewelery business in Dubai, and through which means the money was siphoned off. Officials related to the inquiry said that it will not be too difficult to find out whether the source of his money in Dubai is legal or illegal. Because the source of money can be confirmed with the help of the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG). 

However, it is a big challenge to know through whom the money has been smuggled and whose money is there, CID officials said. 

The officials also said that the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) is an organisation of 41 countries in Asia and the Pacific region and 30 countries and organisations in the world. Bangladesh is a member of the organisation. 

The main task of the APG is to work on the implementation of international standards for the prevention of money laundering and financing of terrorism in the countries of the region and to increase their efficiency. 

Sources in CID's Financial Crime Unit said that they have initially started an inquiry into Arav, and money laundering will be formally dealt with soon after gathering some concrete evidence. 

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch chief Harun-or-Rashid said that they have already met the UAE ambassador in Dhaka and proposed the possible extradition of the alleged fugitive Rabiul Islam alias Arav. 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan also said that Interpol's help has been sought to arrest the fugitive. 

The minister, however, did not reply to the question as regards Arav having an Indian passport and under which law he will be brought back to Bangladesh.
 

Top News

Arav Khan / CID

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maheen Khan, the president of FDCB, presented a collection that engages with artisans in interactive and creative ways to enhance the artist in them. Photo: Courtesy

BFW 2023: Exploring the common thread between fashion and nature

12h | Mode
A shopkeeper is showing a customer one of the most expensive items of perfume in the Mitford area in Old Dhaka. Noor-A-Alam

Lost in the aroma of Old Dhaka's perfumery business

14h | Panorama
Caption: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the collegium of the Prosecutor General&#039;s office in Moscow, Russia, March 15, Photo Reuters

Could Putin really be prosecuted for war crimes?

12h | Panorama
The government could consider relaxing the strict requirements for obtaining NID, especially for climate vulnerable people who may not have access to certain documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of address. Photo: TBS

Climate victims and missing NIDs

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

How fearful is Putin’s Wagner Group

3h | TBS World
Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

Scientists discover signs of glacier on Mars

6h | TBS World
How Athar Ali Khan became an international commentator

How Athar Ali Khan became an international commentator

2h | TBS SPORTS
Dhaka residents' favorite new street food

Dhaka residents' favorite new street food

4h | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024
Infrastructure

Dhaka-Ctg 8-lane highway project to begin by end-2024