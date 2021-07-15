CID to investigate deaths in Rupganj factory fire

Police Headquarters has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police to investigate the murder case filed over the deaths of 52 workers in a massive fire in Shezan Juice factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj.

An order was issued in this regard today, reports the daily Prothom Alo quoting Naranganj Superintendent of Police Zayedul Alam.

Terming the case as very important and sensitive, Zayedul Alam said a direction came from the police headquarter to hand over the case to CID from Thana police.

He said the process to shift the case to CID is under way and the current investigation officer will hand over the case documents and all other evidence to the investigation officer in CID.

CID will receive the charge of investigation on Saturday and legal action will be taken after a thorough investigation, said Delwoar Hossain, special superintendent of police at the CID's Naranganj office.

At least 52 workers died in a deadly blaze at the Shezan Juice factory in Narayanganj on 8 July.