TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 05:46 pm

CID found evidence of money laundering through Betwinner

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has found evidence of money laundering through online gambling site betwinner.com.

Special Superintendent of Police Rezaul Masud disclosed the information in a press briefing at the CID headquarters in Dhaka's Malibagh area on Thursday (1 September).

Earlier on Wednesday, CID members arrested three Bangladeshi agents for their alleged involvement in operating online gambling using Bet Winner.

The CID claimed that Betwinner users have been converting gambling money into dollars through the Binance app and smuggling it abroad.

The arrestees are - Abu Bakr Siddique, Abdullah Al Awal, and Toraf Hossain. Police arrested them from Chouddagram of Cumilla on Wednesday night.

 "The online betting site called Betwinner came to notice during regular monitoring by CID's Cyber Police Centre. It is online gambling. Later, three Bangladeshi agents were identified and arrested," Rezaul Masud said.

Meanwhile, Cricket allrounder Shakib Al Hasan recently promoted BetWinner which sparked widespread criticism. Shakib eventually cancelled his agreement with the site as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police launched an investigation against BetWinner.    

Though Shakib claimed his agreement was with BetWinner News, the CID says the news section is just a camouflage for the main betting operations.

Police investigation officials said that betting websites like BetWinner advertise themselves with various strategies as  betting websites banned in Bangladesh. The sites are luring youths to them with the promise of direct income from gambling.

