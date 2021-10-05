Two arrested for e-commerce, e-ticketing frauds 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has arrested two more persons -- 24tkt.Ltd Director Md Rakibul Hasan and Nirapadshop.com Director Farhana Afroz Ani -- on charge of e-commerce and e-ticketing fraudulence.

Additional Special Superintendent of Police (Media) Azad Rahman told The Business Standard (TBS) that Rakibul was arrested from Chuadanga Sadar and Farhana was arrested from the capital's Dakkhinkhan area.

However, Rakibul was arrested in a case filed under Digital Security Act with the Uttara West Police Station over allegations of embezzlement over crores of money through digital platforms.

CID detained Farhana on Sunday but showed her arrest on Tuesday in a case filed under Digital Security Act with the Fatullah Police station of Narayanganj over fraudulence and embezzlement of customers' money.

Earlier on Sunday, CID arrested SPC World Express CEO and Chairman Al-Amin Pradhan and his wife Sharmin Akhter – also director of the company – in a case filed for laundering over Tk1.17 crore.

The CID has cracked down on a good number of companies that have swindled thousands of crores of taka from customers in the name of selling products, online investments and e-loans on e-commerce platforms and social media in the last few years.

The suspected e-commerce sites, eLoan and gaming app are Evaly, ringID, Eorange, Dhamaka Shopping, Sirajganj Shop, Alesha Mart, Adivan Mart, Dalal Plus, SPC World Express, Qcoom, Aladin's Prodip, Boom Boom, Priyoshop, 24tkt.Ltd, Needs.com, Nirapod Shop, Play & Win, Daraz, Tiktiki, Shop Up e-loans, Uthao Cash, RapidCash- Quick Online eLoans App, Shohoj Life & lively, e-Shop India and BD Like.

CID Cyber ​​Police Centre Additional Deputy Inspector General Kamrul Ahsan told TBS they were conducting a shadow investigation into the incidents of deception with customers by e-commerce companies.

"Action will be taken after assessing their offences, no way to escape," he added.