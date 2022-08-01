CID arrests MFS fraud ring leader from Narayanganj

Crime

TBS Report 
01 August, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 02:31 pm

CID arrests MFS fraud ring leader from Narayanganj

TBS Report 
01 August, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 02:31 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested one individual on allegations of deceiving people through mobile financial services (MFS). 

According to law enforcers, the arrestee, Khokon Bepari alias Junayed, 30, is the leader of the group involved in scamming people with MFS accounts, credit and debit cards.

He was arrested from Narayanganj on Sunday, Mukta Dhar, special superintendent of police (LIC) of the CID, told the media on Monday. 

She said, "A group of 3-4 four people, led by Khokon, impersonated MFS officials to scam people of huge sums of money. They have been doing this for the past 5-6 years. 

"This group has embezzled over Tk1 crore till now. Following a complaint from one of their victims, CID conducted a drive and arrested  Khokon from Narayanganj yesterday (31 July)."

"The ring leader used his two Facebook accounts – "It's Khokon Bro" and "It's Khokon Bro 02" – to send requests to his victims. 

"Khokon selected his targets after analysing their socio-economic status. Debit and credit card holders were his main prey," the CID official added.

