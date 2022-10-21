CHT’s KNF group trains militants in exchange for money: RAB

The seperatist group in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), struck a deal with the militant outfit "Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya'' to shelter and train its members in exchange for money.

They provided combat training to the militants, who paid a monthly fee of Tk3 lakh and covered the KNF's food expenses in return, said the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a press conference Friday (21 October).

Meanwhile, The RAB has arrested 10 people including militants and separatists raiding various areas in Bandarban and Rangamati districts on Thursday.

Seven of the arrestees are members of "Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya" and three of a separatist organisation of the hill tracts regions.

A huge amount of arms and ammunition were seized from their possession.

The arrests came amid rising security concerns over reported links between the Islamist militants and tribal separatists.

During interrogation, the three suspected separatists revealed that the chief of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya formed a relationship with the founder of the KNF, Nathan Bawm, in 2021, the RAB official said in the press briefing.

They later reached an agreement under which the separatists, seeking to create an autonomous state in the hill tracts, would train the militants until 2023.

After the recent arrests of a dozen of suspected Islamist militants, including several runaway youths, the RAB said they belonged to a new group called Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, formed by former members of banned militant outfits.

Citing the arrestees, the RAB also said dozens of runaway youths were taking training in the hill tracts with the help of the separatists.

Later on 10 October, local administrations have made Ruma and Roangchhari in Bandarban off-limits to tourists due to security risks after the RAB launched its operation.

The KNF is a relatively new organisation in the hills.

Although it was formed under the initiative of a section of the Bom ethnic community in Bandarban, they claim to have represented six ethnic minorities of the hills.

The organisation came to limelight after it demanded a separate state with Baghaichhari, Barkal, Jurachhari, Bilaichhari, Rowangchhari, Ruma, Thanchi, Lama and Alikadam upazilas of Rangamati and Bandarban through its Facebook page.

They claim to represent six ethnic groups—Bom, Pankhwa, Lusai, Khiang, Mro and Khumi.