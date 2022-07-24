Child tortured for allegedly ‘stealing’ Tk11,500

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 05:33 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A child was tortured by two men on an alleged charge of stealing Tk11,500 in Netrokona.

The 11-year-old boy, Rana Mia, was reportedly tied to a pole and had his head shaven while tortured overnight by two men, Suman and Humayun.

The incident took place on Saturday (23 July) night through Sunday morning in Fatepur union of Madan upazila.

Fatepur Union Parishad Member Sultan Uddin said, "Rana is a local kid who was present at Sumon's house when he kept Tk 11,500 in a box on Saturday morning. He later found the box empty and suspected Rana of stealing. Then Suman and his brother Humayun held Rana and tortured him all night long."

Sultan, who came to Rana's rescue and managed to free him, said, "By the time I went there, I found him tied to an electricity pole, with his head shaved."

There is no evidence that the child stole the money, he added.

The child's father, Jahangir Mia, demanded justice for his son.

Madan Police Officer-in-Charge Md Ferdous Alam said, "Police were sent to the spot and the child's father has been asked to file a complaint. Once he does that, we will take legal action."

