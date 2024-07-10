Chief of Narayanganj terrorist hideout arrested, says Anti-Terrorism Unit

UNB
10 July, 2024, 02:50 pm
Javed had gone into hiding after escaping from the hideout during a recent raid

Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) says it has arrested the chief of a terrorist hideout in Borpa, Narayanganj on Tuesday night.

The arrestee has been identified as Javed, also known as Abir and Enamul.

ATU's Media Division SP, Barrister Mahfuzul Alam Russell, confirmed the arrest this morning, saying that further details will be provided later.

Javed had gone into hiding after escaping from the hideout during a recent raid. He was later arrested, said Russell.

Earlier, on the morning of 2 July, ATU members surrounded the house of Saudi expatriate Zakir Hossain in the Borpa Ariabo area of Rupganj, suspecting it to be a terrorist hideout. In the afternoon, specialized SWAT teams cut off gas and electricity lines to the house before entering and conducting the operation. The raid resulted in the recovery of three improvised explosive devices (IEDs), machetes, and various other materials.

