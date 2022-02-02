Chattogram police arrest a fraud cases fugitive

Police conducted a drive at the residence of Jamal called ‘Safran Villa’ based on a tip off when they found him hiding in the sun shed box of his own house

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Kotwali Thana Police of Chattogram Tuesday arrested a convicted businessman from the Chandanpura area under Chawkbazar Thana of the port city. 

The fugitive Shah Jamal remained in hiding since 2020 after he was convicted and arrested in 16 cases. But he went into hiding after swindling crores of money from various businessmen. 

Shah Jamal, the proprietor of the M/S Shah Jamal in Khatunganj Market, also spread rumours that he fled abroad. As his two sons stay in Canada and Australia, people would believe the rumour. But he stayed at various hideouts within the country.  

The police sources said ASI Saiful Alam and ASI Ranesh Barua kept searching for Jamal at Khatunganj, Asadganj, Chawkbazar, Chandanpura and Andarkilla in disguise of a shopkeeper, tea vendor and salesman of a marketing company.  

They conducted a drive at the residence of Jamal called 'Safran Villa' based on a tip off when they found him hiding in the sun shed box of his own house.

Kotwali Thana Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nezam Uddin said Shah Jamal is a fraud who goes into hiding every time upon being arrested by taking bail. There are arrest warrants against him in 19 cases with Kotwali and Chawkbazar thana.

