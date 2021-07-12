Chattogram court imposes travel ban on 3 accused in Mitu murder case

Crime

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 10:32 pm

Related News

Chattogram court imposes travel ban on 3 accused in Mitu murder case

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 10:32 pm
Chattogram court imposes travel ban on 3 accused in Mitu murder case

A Chattogram court on Monday imposed a travel ban on three fugitive accused in a case filed over the murder of former superintendent of police Babul Akter's wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman passed the order after investigation officer of the case submitted an application seeking a travel ban on three accused in the murder case.

The three accused are Kamrul Islam Shikder Musa, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola and Khairul Islam Kalu.

Santosh Kumar Chakma, investigation officer of the case, said, "Following our application, the court imposed travel ban on three fugitive accused in the sensational murder case."

"We will send the court order to all immigration offices and border check points to halt their possible overseas travels," he said.

Mitu was shot and stabbed to death on the way to pick up her son from a school bus in Chattogram on 5 June, 2016.

After five years of the murder, Mitu's father Md Mosharrof Hossain on 12 May this year filed a case against Mitu's husband Babul Akter and seven others with Panchlaish Police Station in Chattogram.

On the same day, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) took the charge of investigation of the sensational case. 

Police later arrested Babul Akter in the case who once was the plaintiff of the previous case filed immediate after the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu. 

Five accused including Babul Akter are now in jail in the new case. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Mitu Murder / travel ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

3h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

4h | Videos
TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident