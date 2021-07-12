Chattogram court imposes travel ban on 3 accused in Mitu murder case

A Chattogram court on Monday imposed a travel ban on three fugitive accused in a case filed over the murder of former superintendent of police Babul Akter's wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman passed the order after investigation officer of the case submitted an application seeking a travel ban on three accused in the murder case.

The three accused are Kamrul Islam Shikder Musa, Ehteshamul Haque Bhola and Khairul Islam Kalu.

Santosh Kumar Chakma, investigation officer of the case, said, "Following our application, the court imposed travel ban on three fugitive accused in the sensational murder case."

"We will send the court order to all immigration offices and border check points to halt their possible overseas travels," he said.

Mitu was shot and stabbed to death on the way to pick up her son from a school bus in Chattogram on 5 June, 2016.

After five years of the murder, Mitu's father Md Mosharrof Hossain on 12 May this year filed a case against Mitu's husband Babul Akter and seven others with Panchlaish Police Station in Chattogram.

On the same day, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) took the charge of investigation of the sensational case.

Police later arrested Babul Akter in the case who once was the plaintiff of the previous case filed immediate after the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Five accused including Babul Akter are now in jail in the new case.