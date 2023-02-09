Chattogram City Corporation raided over irregularities in purchase of mosquito repellent 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has raided the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) on allegations of irregularities in the procurement of mosquito repellent.

An ACC team raided the city corporation's temporary office at Tigerpass in the city on Thursday (9 February).

"Although there are rules for purchasing through e-GP (Electronic Government Procurement) and issuing tender notices, the city corporation has allegedly procured mosquito repellent drugs from M/s Bengal Mark International ignoring all procedures," said ACC Deputy Director and Chattogram Officer-in-Charge Md Nazmussayadat.

Documents of various tenders are being scrutinised based on the allegations, he added.

Chattogram City Corporation reportedly purchased a total of 12,750 liters of mosquito repellent worth Tk74.61 lakh from M/s Bengal Mark International in three phases from October 2019 to September 2022.

According to the audit reports from FY18-19 and FY19-20 of the Directorate of Audit on City Corporation, procuring drugs without open tender is against financial and administrative discipline.