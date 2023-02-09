Chattogram City Corporation raided over irregularities in purchase of mosquito repellent 

Crime

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 05:15 pm

Related News

Chattogram City Corporation raided over irregularities in purchase of mosquito repellent 

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 05:15 pm
Logo of Chattogram City Corporation
Logo of Chattogram City Corporation

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has raided the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) on allegations of irregularities in the procurement of mosquito repellent. 

An ACC team raided the city corporation's temporary office at Tigerpass in the city on Thursday (9 February).

"Although there are rules for purchasing through e-GP (Electronic Government Procurement) and issuing tender notices, the city corporation has allegedly procured mosquito repellent drugs from M/s Bengal Mark International ignoring all procedures," said ACC Deputy Director and Chattogram Officer-in-Charge Md Nazmussayadat.

Documents of various tenders are being scrutinised based on the allegations, he added.

Chattogram City Corporation reportedly purchased a total of 12,750 liters of mosquito repellent worth Tk74.61 lakh from M/s Bengal Mark International in three phases from October 2019 to September 2022.

According to the audit reports from FY18-19 and FY19-20 of the Directorate of Audit on City Corporation, procuring drugs without open tender is against financial and administrative discipline.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) / Mosquito repellent

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

5h | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

10h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey: Making the dream custom bike for every rider

9h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

8h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

2h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

7h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

8h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

8h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times