Chattogram businessman beaten to death for not paying extortion money

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 08:35 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

Some hooligans have allegedly beaten a businessman to death in Pahartali of Chattogram city for not paying extortion money demanded from him.

The businessman, identified as Md Farid, 45, died in Chattogram Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning.

Farid, who owns a car washing workshop in the Pahartali Railway Colony area, was attacked in the Jame Masjid area of ​​Pahartali Railway Station in the city on Saturday night.

Arif Hossain, an assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police in the Double Mooring zone, said some locals threatened and harassed Farid, demanding money from him after he built a permanent facility for his workshop.

He did not pay the money but threatened to sue them instead. At 10:15pm on Saturday, 8-10 people beat Farid black and blue with iron rods and concrete slabs.

Local sources also said there was a heated conflict between Farid and a local youth by the name of  Sohail over the extortion money.

The police are trying to identify and arrest the miscreants involved in the incident, said Arif Hossain.

