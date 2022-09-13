Chargesheet filed in Mitu murder case, Babul Akter prime accused

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 04:24 pm

Chargesheet filed in Mitu murder case, Babul Akter prime accused

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 04:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Tuesday (13 September) filed the chargesheet in the Mitu murder case accusing seven people including her husband, former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akter, as the price accused. 

PBI Inspector (Metro) Abu Zafar Mohammad Omar Farooq, also the investigation officer of the case,  submitted the chargesheet to the prosecution wing of Chattogram court, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Kamrul Islam told The Business Standard. 

On 5 June 2016, Mitu was stabbed and shot dead when she was walking her son to his school's bus stop at the port city's GEC intersection. Babul had filed a murder case with the police station.

Later, Babul was sacked in August of that year after being interrogated at the intelligence office.

In 2017, Mitu's father started suspecting that Babul was involved in the murder, saying that what Babul had done since the murder was nothing but pretension.

In January 2020, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) was assigned to investigate the case.

On 11 May, the PBI interrogated Babul in custody and found his involvement in the case. It submitted a 575-page final report of the case to the court on 12 May.

On the same day, Mitu's father Mosharraf Hossain filed a murder case with Panchlaish Police Station accusing eight people, including Babul.

Showing him arrested in that case, the PBI grilled Babul in remand. He has remained in custody since 17 May last year.

