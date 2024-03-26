Charge sheet filed over death of Ctg journo Rubel Khan's daughter

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has filed the charge sheet in a case filed over the death of journalist Rubel Khan's daughter, Rafida Khan Raifa, allegedly due to negligence during treatment at Max Hospital in the Chattogram city's Mehedibagh area.

After six years of investigation into the case, the PBI filed the charge sheet on Monday (25 March), accusing four doctors of killing Rafida.

PBI Chattogram Metro Unit Inspector Abu Zafar Mohammad Omar Faruque submitted the charge sheet to the prosecution wing of the city police.

The four doctors mentioned in the charge sheet are Dr Liaquat Ali Khan, Dr Bidhan Roy Chowdhury, Dr Debashish Sengupta, and Dr Shuvra Dev.

Inspector Omar Faruque said the charge sheet against the four doctors had been filed under Section 304(a) and 109 of the Penal Code.

According to Section 304(a) of the Penal Code, death resulting from negligence does not amount to culpable homicide or murder. Negligent or reckless death is considered less severe compared to murder and culpable homicide, as reflected in the punishment prescribed in Section 304A (which includes imprisonment for up to five years, a fine, or both).

Section 109 outlines the punishment for abetment when the abetted act is committed as a consequence and where no specific provision is made for its punishment. "An act or offence is considered to be committed as a consequence of abetment when it occurs as a result of instigation, conspiracy, or with the aid that constitutes the abetment."

"Soon, it will be forwarded to the court from the prosecution branch. The trial will begin after necessary formalities are completed in the judge's court", he told The Business Standard.

The tragic incident occurred on 29 June 2018, when two-and-a-half years old Rafida Khan Raifa lost her life allegedly due to the negligence and inefficiency of the attending doctors and hospital authorities while undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital.

Raifa's father, Chattogram Union for Journalists' Senior Vice President Rubel Khan, filed a case with Chawkbazar police station against four individuals on 20 July 2018, seeking justice for his daughter's untimely demise.