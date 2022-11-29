Chandpur teen stabbed to death after argument over World Cup match

Crime

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A 16-year-old boy in Chandpur sadar upazila was stabbed to death on Monday night allegedly by his friend following an argument over Argentina's match against Mexico in Qatar World Cup.

The deceased was identified as Mehedi Hasan, a 10th grader and son of Helal Bepari from South Nanupur village.

The incident occurred around 7pm in front of Amin Beprai's house in the village, said police.

Mehedi was declared dead when he was taken to Chandpur Government General Hospital.

"He had three stabbing injuries on his chest," said duty doctor Omar Faruq.

With the help of locals, police detained accused Barkat, 20, and seized the knife he used for stabbing, said A Rashid, OC of Sadar Model police station.

Mehedi's father Helal said Barkat had beaten his son over a heated argument while watching the World Cup match on Sunday night.

"Barkat called Mehedi from home today and severely stabbed him," he said.

Sudipto Roy, additional superintendent of police (finance and crime) said according to locals they were friends and neighbours.

"They had a fight over personal issues and the accused has confessed to stabbing Mehedi in primary questioning. More information can be known after investigation," the OC added.

