UP chairman candidate, youth shot dead in Brahmanbaria

Crime

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 02:14 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

Unidentified miscreants have shot dead a union parishad (UP) chairman candidate and a youth in Brahmanbaria. 

The incident took place in the district's Nabinagar upazila on Friday night.

The deceased are, Natghar UP chairman candidate Ershad, 35, and Badal Sarkar, 25, a resident of Nandura village, confirmed Brahmanbaria Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (administration and crime) Mollah Mohammad Shahin to The Business Standard.

According to police and locals, Ershad, the son of the current Natghar UP Chairman Abul Kashem, was on a motorcycle that Badal was driving when the incident took place at around 10pm.

The two were returning home after attending a waz mahfil near the Kurighar area of the union. Badal died on the spot while Ershad breathed his last while being taken to Dhaka for better treatment, they said.

ASP Mollah said, "A case will be filed in this regard soon. Additional force have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Efforts are underway to catch the culprits." 

Meanwhile, police have detained a 30-year-old in connection with the murders. However, his identity is yet to be disclosed. 

Four bullet shells were been recovered from the spot of the incident.

Nabinagar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Aminur Rashid said, "We, on Saturday morning, detained an individual for interrogation."

