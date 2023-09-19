C&F agent BV Trading's licence revoked for unloading goods using forged documents

C&F agent BV Trading's licence revoked for unloading goods using forged documents

A fine of Tk62.97 lakh has been imposed on the agent for this offense.

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 09:49 pm
C&amp;F agent BV Trading&#039;s licence revoked for unloading goods using forged documents

Chittagong Custom House on Monday revoked the license of C&F agent M/s BV Trading Corporation due to their involvement in unloading goods with forged documents.

Additionally, a fine of Tk62.97 lakh has been imposed on the agent for this offense, according to a letter signed by Chittagong Custom House Joint Commissioner Tarek Hasan and Deputy Commissioner Mahfuz Alam.

The letter stated, "BV Trading had improperly used CPC-7100 instead of CPC-7200 in the bill of entry for the import of ready-made garments. Consequently, the clearance process was not registered due to the use of forged documents in unloading."

In response, Bruno Dias, the proprietor of C&F agent BV Trading, asserted that in 2012, a company named JK Shirts & Fabrics had imported products using their C&F agent's name.

"I was informed about this by the customs authority. We are not in any way connected to this incident. Unfortunately, the customs authority still revoked our licence and imposed a monetary penalty. I believe this decision is unjust. I intend to appeal this matter to the Customs, Excise, and VAT Appellate Tribunal," he added.

The Chittagong Customs letter argued, "The statement made by the C&F agent in the hearing is also not admissible. Because allowing someone else to use their license password for importing products is prohibited."

