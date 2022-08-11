Central bank official made OSD over money embezzlement

Central bank official made OSD over money embezzlement

An officer at the Chattogram office of the Bangladesh Bank has been made OSD (Officer on Special Duty) on charges of embezzling a customer's money which was supposed to be deposited in the government treasury.

A letter signed by Bangladesh Bank Joint Manager (Administration) Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury was issued in this regard on 1 August.

According to the rules of the National Savings Directorate, a customer can deposit a maximum of Tk30 lakh for three months. If the amount is more than this, the interest earned against the excess amount is deposited in the government treasury. 

But Md Borhan Uddin, officer (General) at the central bank, allegedly embezzled about Tk15 lakh of additional interest of such a customer instead of depositing it in the government treasury, said sources at the central bank.

Following a written complaint from the customer, the central bank formed a committee to investigate the incident and made Borhan Uddin OSD on 1 August. For the sake of the bank's security, the name of the complainant has not been revealed. 

Borhan Uddin was not available for comment even after calling him over the phone several times. 

Officials at the Bangladesh Bank Chattogram said that Tk15 lakh additional interest came against the money deposited by the customer. Borhan Uddin told the customer to deposit the money. The customer gave Borhan Tk15 lakh in the Kotwali area outside the bank. After receiving the money, Borhan headed for somewhere else instead of going to the bank, which seemed suspicious to the customer. The customer followed him and found that he did not go to the bank. 

Later, he reported the matter to an officer of the bank and made a written complaint. 

Bangladesh Bank Chattogram Division Executive Director Nurul Amin declined to comment on this.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Sirajul Islam said, "I am not yet aware of the matter. I will inquire about it."

