Casino kingpin Samrat gets bail in all cases

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 06:31 pm

The expelled president of Dhaka Metropolitan South Juba League, Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, has been granted bail in a money laundering case.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman granted him bail considering his poor health condition on Tk10,000 bond after a hearing Monday (22 August). 

The bail will be effective till 19 September, Samrat's lawyer Ehsanul Haque Samazi told the media. 

With the latest one, Samrat secured bail in four cases and there is no obstacle anymore to his release, said the lawyer.

Among the four cases against Samrat, he secured bail in a money laundering case and a possession of arms case on 10 April this year. 

On 11 April, he was also granted bail in a narcotics case. Then on 11 May, Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman granted him bail in a case for amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

He was released on 11 May from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital after securing bail in all the four cases, but stayed on in the hospital for medical treatment.

On 16 May, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) appealed to the High Court to cancel the bail order against a case filed in 2019.

On 18 May, a High Court bench led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder cancelled his bail and ordered him to surrender to the special judge's court within seven days.

Later, Samrat appealed to the Appellate Division for staying the High Court order.

After hearing the appeal, Chamber Judge M Enayetur Rahim on 23 May sent Samrat's plea to the regular bench of the Appellate Division for a hearing on 30 May.
 

