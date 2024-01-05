Case filed over killing of Munshiganj-3 AL candidate's supporter

A case has been registered in connection with the killing of Munshiganj-3 Awami League (AL) nominated candidate's supporter Dalim Sarkar.

The victim's mother, Jaytunnessa, filed the case as the plaintiff on Thursday (4 January) night against 10 individuals, naming 8 people, Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam said.

"However, for the sake of investigation and taking legal action, no one's name can be disclosed now. An operation is underway to arrest those involved. Some have been located," he added.

Dalim was allegedly shot dead by a rival group in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident took place in Mollakandi Union of Munshiganj Sadar Upazila at around 12:30am, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, Dalim and other supporters of the AL candidate advocate Mrinal Kanti Das were in the election campaign camp office when a group of 10 people, allegedly supporters of independent candidate Faisal Biplab, launched an attack on them.

Dalim was shot and another supporter named Sohail was severely beaten up. When locals came forward, the attackers fled the scene.

Later, the injured were rescued and sent to Munshiganj General Hospital. Dalim was transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Munshiganj Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Khairul Hasan said, "He [Dalim] died in DMCH on Thursday morning hours after being shot."

AL candidate Mrinal Kanti Das blamed Faisal Biplab and his supporters for the attack and the killing of Dalim.

He said, "Since the announcement of the election schedule, the rebel candidate [Faisal Biplab] has been carrying out violent activities against us. An Awami League activist [Dalim] was shot dead and some were injured. It was done by supporters of Faisal.

"A chaotic environment has been created under the direct patronage and guidance of the rebel candidate [Faisal] so that the election is questioned and debated."

Faisal Biplab denied the allegations.

He said "Mrinal Kanti Das' defeat is very obvious. That is why he is blaming us for the incident. He filed a case mentioning our names. What actually happened was that Mrinal planned the murder himself."