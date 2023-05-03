Case filed over Cumilla Jubo League leader murder

Crime

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 01:05 pm

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

A case has been filed three days after the murder of Jubo League leader Jamal Hossain in Comilla.  

The deceased's wife Popi Akhter filed a case at Daudkandi police station on Tuesday (2 May).

In the case, nine persons have been named as accused and eight others have been named as unknown accused," Daudkandi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Alamgir Bhuya told The Business Standard. 

Names of the accused cannot be disclosed while the investigation is on, he added. 

Police are working to arrest the accused. 

Jamal Hossain, joint convener of Titas Upazila Jubo League of Cumilla was killed at Gouripur market of Daudkandi in Comilla last Sunday (31 April) around 8 pm. 

Three burqa-clad men shot him dead.  Video footage of the incident shows the shooting unfolded within seconds.

Earlier, there were three separate murders in Titas and Daudkandi's Gouripur market. Locals believe that all the murders are linked.

 

