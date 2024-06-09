Case filed over cop shot dead in Gulshan diplomatic area

Crime

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 03:39 pm

Related News

Case filed over cop shot dead in Gulshan diplomatic area

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 03:39 pm
Policemen surrounding the crime scene in the capital&#039;s Gulshan area on 9 June. Photo: TBS
Policemen surrounding the crime scene in the capital's Gulshan area on 9 June. Photo: TBS

A case has been filed with Gulshan Police Station over last night's incident where a police constable named Md Monirul, 27, was shot dead by another constable named Kawsar Ahmed in the Gulshan diplomatic area last night around 11:45pm.

Mahbubul Alam, Monirul's brother, filed the case today (9 June), naming constable Kawsar as the accused, confirmed Rifat Rahman Shamim, deputy police commissioner (DC) of Gulshan division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). 

Meanwhile, Kawsar, detained in connection with the killing of his colleague, has been shown as arrested. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police produced Constable Kawsar before the court and sought a ten-day remand. However, the court has not yet issued any directives, Rifat Rahman said.

CCTV footage obtained from the Palestine Embassy is now the primary evidence of the case. 

The footage shows Monirul and Kawsar in a heated altercation at around 11:40pm. At one point, Monirul showed Kawsar a duty notebook. Almost instantly, Kawsar started shooting at Monirul. 

Monirul immediately fell to the road. The footage then shows Kawsar firing several more rounds directly at him.

As Monirul's body became motionless, Kawsar calmly took his gun and moved away a few steps. 

Later, he squatted down and shouted at the passersby and a vehicle. He even pointed an SMT gun at the vehicle.

Bangladesh / Top News

Policeman / shot dead / Gulshan / diplomatic area / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For a pickup truck, the Hunter demands attention, especially in this striking ‘Electric Blue’ shade. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

2024 Changan Hunter: Setting new standards for pickup trucks

1h | Wheels
A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

4h | Panorama
The thread work may take several weeks or months depending on the details of the design, as well as on how many people are working on that kantha at a time. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The exquisite Nakshi Kantha industry of Jamalpur

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A policeman was shot dead by his colleague in the capital

A policeman was shot dead by his colleague in the capital

43m | Videos
Are all the government's developmental projects successful?

Are all the government's developmental projects successful?

2h | Videos
People in the US can't pay service bills

People in the US can't pay service bills

3h | Videos
Mirkadim’s white cows: Old Dhaka dwellers’ first choice

Mirkadim’s white cows: Old Dhaka dwellers’ first choice

4h | Videos