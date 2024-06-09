Case filed over cop shot dead in Gulshan diplomatic area

Policemen surrounding the crime scene in the capital's Gulshan area on 9 June. Photo: TBS

A case has been filed with Gulshan Police Station over last night's incident where a police constable named Md Monirul, 27, was shot dead by another constable named Kawsar Ahmed in the Gulshan diplomatic area last night around 11:45pm.

Mahbubul Alam, Monirul's brother, filed the case today (9 June), naming constable Kawsar as the accused, confirmed Rifat Rahman Shamim, deputy police commissioner (DC) of Gulshan division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Meanwhile, Kawsar, detained in connection with the killing of his colleague, has been shown as arrested.

Police produced Constable Kawsar before the court and sought a ten-day remand. However, the court has not yet issued any directives, Rifat Rahman said.

CCTV footage obtained from the Palestine Embassy is now the primary evidence of the case.

The footage shows Monirul and Kawsar in a heated altercation at around 11:40pm. At one point, Monirul showed Kawsar a duty notebook. Almost instantly, Kawsar started shooting at Monirul.

Monirul immediately fell to the road. The footage then shows Kawsar firing several more rounds directly at him.

As Monirul's body became motionless, Kawsar calmly took his gun and moved away a few steps.

Later, he squatted down and shouted at the passersby and a vehicle. He even pointed an SMT gun at the vehicle.