Case filed against former MP Biren Sikder, 172 others over killing of one in Magura

Crime

UNB
15 August, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:21 pm

Case filed against former MP Biren Sikder, 172 others over killing of one in Magura

The case was filed in connection with the killing of one Suman, who was shot in front of the police station on August 4

UNB
15 August, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:21 pm
former MP Biren Sikder of the Magura-2 constituency. Photo: UNB
former MP Biren Sikder of the Magura-2 constituency. Photo: UNB

A case has been filed against former MP Biren Sikder of the Magura-2 constituency and 172 other leaders and activists of the Awami League with the Mohammadpur Police Station in Magura.

The case was filed in connection with the killing of one Suman, who was shot in front of the police station on 4 August, Mohammadpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Thakur Das Mondal confirmed the matter Thursday.

Kannu Rahman, a resident of Sripur Balidia village, filed the case.

President of the Mohammadpur Upazila Awami League is also among the accused. The case involves a total of 172 named individuals and mentions an additional 500 to 600 unidentified persons as accused.

