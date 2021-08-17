Case filed against E-orange over money embezzlement 

Agitated customers have filed a case against owners of e-commerce platform E-orange with Gulshan Police Station bringing allegation of embezzling Tk1100 crore.

Sonia Mehjabin, her husband Masukur Rahman, Amanullah, Bithi Akhter, Kawser have been made accused in the case, according to the case statement.

Earlier on Monday, customers held a demonstration again demanding protesting the delay of the e-commerce platform E-orange in delivering pending orders.

The E-orange authorities were supposed to publish a product list outlining the pending orders and the stipulated delivery time.

But instead of publishing the list, it sought up to 45 to 60 days, which led to customer resentment.

The customers went to the police station to file a case against the company as they feared the owners had sought time to be able to flee the country.

Previously, on 12 August, E-orange posted on their Facebook page that though their office was reportedly vandalised by resellers, they promised to deliver products on 16 August.

Around 50 customers staged a sit-in protest in front of the office on 11 August.