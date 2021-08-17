Case filed against E-orange over money embezzlement 

Crime

TBS Report 
17 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 12:22 pm

Related News

Case filed against E-orange over money embezzlement 

TBS Report 
17 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 12:22 pm
Case filed against E-orange over money embezzlement 

Agitated customers have filed a case against owners of e-commerce platform E-orange with Gulshan Police Station bringing allegation of embezzling Tk1100 crore. 

Sonia Mehjabin, her husband Masukur Rahman, Amanullah, Bithi Akhter, Kawser have been made accused in the case, according to the case statement. 

Earlier on Monday, customers held a demonstration again demanding protesting the delay of the e-commerce platform E-orange in delivering pending orders.

The E-orange authorities were supposed to publish a product list outlining the pending orders and the stipulated delivery time. 

But instead of publishing the list, it sought up to 45 to 60 days, which led to customer resentment.

The customers went to the police station to file a case against the company as they feared the owners had sought time to be able to flee the country.

Previously, on 12 August, E-orange posted on their Facebook page that though their office was reportedly vandalised by resellers, they promised to deliver products on 16 August.

Around 50 customers staged a sit-in protest in front of the office on 11 August.

Bangladesh / Top News

E-orange / case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban try out fun fair dodgems

Taliban try out fun fair dodgems

4h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Remembering the Father of the Nation

TBS Current Affairs: Remembering the Father of the Nation

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan