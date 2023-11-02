Case filed against 224 people over lorry burnt in Sitakunda

Case filed against 224 people over lorry burnt in Sitakunda

The lorry was owned by Awami League lawmaker Didarul Alam.

File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

A case was filed accusing 224 people in connection with setting a rod-carrying lorry on fire, which was owned by Awami League lawmaker Didarul Alam, on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram, on Wednesday night.

Of them, 24 were named as accused and the rest were unidentified individuals.

The burnt vehicle's supervisor, Minar Uddin, filed the case with Sitakunda Model Police Station, said Sub-Inspector Faruk Hossain.

He said they were conducting drives to arrest the accused involved with the fire incident.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, miscreants set a rod-carrying lorry on fire on the highway, on the second day of the countrywide blockade enforced by the BNP, Jamaat and likeminded opposition parties.

The vehicle's driver Md Ismail was injured and the engine of the lorry was burnt in the fire.

Locals said two youths riding a motorbike set the Dhaka-bound lorry on fire by hurling petrol bombs and left the scene immediately.

On information, a firefighting unit from Sitakunda Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

