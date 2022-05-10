Capital Fast Food staff arrested for instigating new market clash: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested two employees of Capital Fast Food who allegedly initiated the clash between Dhaka College students and New Market traders last month.

The Detective Branch of DMP Ramna Division made the arrest after a raid in Hazaribagh, in the capital, on Tuesday (10 May).

"The arrestees, Md Kawsar and Md Babu Hossain, were brought in after the raid," Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ramna Division HM Azimul Haque confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

"On the night of 18 April, a fight broke out between Bappi, an employee of Welcome Fast Food in New Market, and Kawsar and Babu ­– staff of Capital Fast Food," said the DC.

"Bappi called in some students of Dhaka College, which ultimately resulted in a clash between the students and the staff," he alleged.

He recounted that after about two and a half hours, the situation came under control, but the next morning, the clashes broke out again where two people – Nahid Hassan and Md Mursalin – lost their lives.

On the night of 18 April, deadly clashes erupted between Dhaka College students and New Market traders, which spilled over into the next day, leaving Nahid and shopkeeper Morsalin dead, and at least 50 injured.

Five cases, including two murder cases, were lodged so far. Police arrested local BNP leader Makbul Hossain in one of the cases.

Mursalin, the 24-year-old store staff, got injured on 19 April, the second day of the clashes between the students and shopkeepers.

Nahid Hassan ­– a deliveryman for a courier service company in the Bata Signal area on Elephant Road – died later on the day after being critically injured in a violent clash between New Market traders and Dhaka College students.