CAAB driver held at airport with gold bars

BSS
14 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 09:56 pm
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected

Airport Armed Police Battalion today nabbed a car driver of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and seized his vehicle along with gold bars and chains worth around Taka 82 lakh at Dhaka airport.

According to Airport Armed Police Battalion, the detained driver is Salehkuzzaman.

Airport Armed Police Battalion Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ziaul Haque Zia confirmed the matter to BSS this afternoon.

He said that Salekuzzaman entered the terminal using Gate Number 21 at the airport around 11am.

Later, the driver collected five gold bars and 50 gold chains from a toilet of the airport.

The police personnel said that Salehkuzzaman was arrested while he was crossing the green channel area of the airport.

