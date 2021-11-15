Businessman jailed for cheque fraud in Chittagong

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 09:08 pm

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

Kotwali police have arrested Businessman Mohammad Iqbal in a case of Tk1.5 crore cheque fraud of City Bank Limited in Chittagong. 

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nezam Uddin confirmed the matter. 

"Iqbal was arrested from the Landmark residential area of Bakalia police station on Sunday," reported Nezam.

"He was sentenced to six months in jail in a default case involving City Bank Limited," he added. 

The Officer-in-charge informed the court's verdict, "When he was produced in court on Monday for the cheque fraud case, the court ordered him to be sent to jail."

